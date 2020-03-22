Letter: Confederate flag or not
Letter: Confederate flag or not

Several readers have objected to my reasoning regarding the public display of the Confederate flag in order to remember our history. Can we deny that Tucson had joined the Confederacy? No. Do we still support the Confederacy today? Certainly not. So, what is the point of the Rodeo Parade, or the birthday celebration of Tucson? To remember our entire history, which was rather checkered. Of course, a prideful display of the Confederate flag would be a political insult, but banning it from public appearance would blind us to our own shameful past. We cannot ignore what happened, and we must work toward the goal of avoiding previous evil from creeping back in. Why not suspend the Rodeo Parade itself because it is mostly an insult to our native American neighbors who suffered badly from the colonialists. Tucson birthday celebration? Shut it down, unless we engage critically and inclusively with all aspects of our history, which unfortunately also included the Confederacy.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

