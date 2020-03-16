Letter: Confederate flag
Letter: Confederate flag

While I very much enjoyed the excellent lesson on the history of early Tucson, I think the conclusion that we should therefore allow the display of the Confederate flag in parades is flawed.

Unfortunately, the Confederate flag, at least the most commonly known one, has been usurped by hate groups. The number of Arizonans who would see that flag as merely a history lesson, and not understand the current connotations, is minuscule. I agree that we need to recognize that we have a problematic past, but that should be done in classes on Arizona history.

For a modern-day example, look at the swastika. It has been around for approximately 7,000 years. It was incorporated into a German flag by Hitler. Currently, its display is illegal in Germany, and a number of other countries, because it is used by some extremist groups to promote hate.

Today, in Tucson, it is correct to ban the Confederate flag in the rodeo parade.

Shawn McNamara

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

