Letter: Confederate flag

Re: the March 11 article "Removing the Confederate flag would ignore Tucson's history."
One might agree with Professor Classen’s OP ED on the Confederate flag. He carefully traces the history of the Confederate occupation of what is now AZ and NM. The problem is that the flag has become a symbol, not of history, but of today’s politics. Those who proudly fly the flag are likely to harbor resentment against anyone who isn’t Caucasian, believe immigration is bad for the country, think the poor should “pull themselves up by their bootstraps” and support drastic reductions in voting rights and social services. It should come as no surprise that the flag is often present a KKK rallies and white supremacist gatherings. It’s no longer a symbol of a war fought in the 1860s, but one of a culture war being waged today. I think the parade will be just fine without it’s divisive presence.
Rick Smith
Foothills
