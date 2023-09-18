While I’d never have thought of it this way, I’ve been living in Pac 12 territory since 1968, from LA to Eugene to Spokane to San Francisco then Sacramento, back to LA and finally here in Tucson since 1996. I adopted Wildcat softball and basketball teams as though I were an alum.

I’m disgusted by the breakup of the conference and convinced it will prove to be a colossal mistake. If I were more inclined to hope the move will be a blessing to all the schools, all the sports and all the kids I wouldn’t be encouraged after reading the interview story. Commissioner Yormark’s facile replies to too many of the questions bothers me, especially the final one with his white boarding and the three times he used ‘optionality’ as though he was learning a new word. Is it a word? Not one I'd likely use.