For 18 years I favored getting my news from internet news sites. In fact I would ridicule a TV ad showing a Hi Tech home with programmable window shades while the occupant read the low tech newspaper. It seemed inconsistent; he should be getting his news from the Hi Tech Internet.
That was my mistake. After reading several issues of the Arizona Star, and without the annoying “buffering icon” from my computer screen, I subscribed to the Star.
Now, I can relax and enjoy the Sunday edition, the news, sports, local entertainment, Parade Magazine, even a few of the comics, and do a puzzle. Another plus I have with the news paper, if interrupted, I can put it down and come back to it later. That’s difficult on the internet.
I even find myself reading letters from those with opposing political philosophies and sometimes understand their point of view.
Robert Fabio
East side
