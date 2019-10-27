An investigation by Judicial Watch revealed that the U of A, through a formal agreement with the People’s Republic of China, has been funding a local chapter of the Confucius Institute. While the initial goals of the Institute may have seemed benign and even laudable, it is undeniable that the PRC was given not only substantial funding but also exclusive rights to intellectual concepts, trademarks, and inventions developed during the period of the agreement. This comports with recent revelations regarding extensive espionage activities by the PRC, so it is disturbing that the University did not terminate the Institute immediately of its own accord. Rather, it took the threat of loss of some DOD funding for that to happen. Reportedly, the University was “reluctant” to sever the agreement, despite recent evidence of threats to national security. Is this the way we want Arizona public education funds to be spent?
Glenn Perry
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.