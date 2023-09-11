I notice that many letters from non-Republicans and non-Conservatives promote the concept that Conservatism and Republican philosophy promote hatred and division. Poor souls seem to be missing the entire point.

Conservatists and Republicans believe in equality of opportunity for all legal residents. We believe in respect for all other legal residents, our nation, and our laws. We believe that everyone can achieve greatness if given those opportunities.

Are there individuals in the news spotlight receiving a lot of attention for actions that violate those beliefs? Oh yes. But a crime repeated hundreds of times in the news does not mean that crime was committed hundreds of times.

I can almost hear letter readers yelling, "YEAH? WHAT ABOUT . . .?" That would be your mistake and your problem.

Paula D. Deter

Sahuarita