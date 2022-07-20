Letter: Confused on school vouchers

The controversy over school vouchers has me really confused. The main argument against vouchers is that there would be no accountability for the private schools to properly educate our children. According to www.usnews.com/news/best-states/arizona Arizona is ranked 3rd-worst public education system in nation. The existing system seems to need some help. Maybe its vouchers. Then, with vouchers, kids can get into decent schools.
James Galvin
Sahuarita
