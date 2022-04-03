 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Confusion Reigns

I am so confused! AZ has joined several other states in passing a strict abortion law.

The laws burden a woman with a child for the rest of her life even if the child is the result of rape, incest, or if the mother’s life will be endangered.

Where is the responsibility of the father? What laws are being passed that require the father to provide for his child? Oh, that’s right the laws are mostly written and passed by males.

Why are women not outraged that the father has no responsibility.

It’s time for women to step up and DEMAND that men shoulder both the burden and the responsibility for the birth of any child with their DNA. We need legislation with these demands passed into laws.

It’s time to end the confusion – BOTH parents must share in the responsibility and care of a child they create and the laws need to reflect it.

Ann Panush

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

