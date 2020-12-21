Letter: Congrats! AZ is 1st!

Congrats Gov. Deuce! You did it! You finally achieved a first for AZ! Report today is that AZ is first in the nation in the spread of Covid. Probably not the news you wanted. But you covet being first. And you did it without masks! Without physical/social distancing! Without assistance from local leaders or communities! What's next? First in unavailable hospital space? First in deaths? Keep up the good work. You'll get there....
Kenneth Haber
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
