Re: the Nov. 25 article "Special test 58 years ago still follows Douglas trio."
I hope editors realize what a treasure they have in Carmen Duarte. Her feature article in Sunday's Star is a masterpiece of writing that explores a little-known project and presents it in a clear, well-written style. I have noted her writing for years and finally decided to contact you with my estimation of Carmen's abilities. You are indeed fortunate to have such a fine reporter on your staff.
Jerry Helm
Northwest side
