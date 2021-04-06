 Skip to main content
Letter: Congrats Women Cats Basketball
Letter: Congrats Women Cats Basketball

You had an amazing run! You should be proud of what you accomplished in the NCAA tournament. Far beyond nearly everyone's expectations. Great job! Congratulations!

Dean Pielstick

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

