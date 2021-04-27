Letter: Congratulations AZ Senate Republicans!

In continuing the Big Lie put forth by the losing party after our 2020 elections, the AZ Senate Republicans have managed to portray our great, diverse state as even dumber than Florida. This is not an easy feat, yet their latest boneheaded move has succeeded in doing just that. Cyber Ninjas, really? No reputable firm to oversee one more recount of an already certified, election that was declared to be of the highest integrity? You are making the entire state a laughingstock!
This may seem radical, but maybe if the GOP could come up with some realistic policies that matter to voters, rather than conspiracy theories and white supremacist dog whistles, they wouldn’t have to lie and cheat to win. It’s an affront to our democracy and I for one, am sick of it.
Marion Rogers
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.