 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Congratulations AZ Senate Republicans!
View Comments

Letter: Congratulations AZ Senate Republicans!

  • Comments

In continuing the Big Lie put forth by the losing party after our 2020 elections, the AZ Senate Republicans have managed to portray our great, diverse state as even dumber than Florida. This is not an easy feat, yet their latest boneheaded move has succeeded in doing just that. Cyber Ninjas, really? No reputable firm to oversee one more recount of an already certified, election that was declared to be of the highest integrity? You are making the entire state a laughingstock!

This may seem radical, but maybe if the GOP could come up with some realistic policies that matter to voters, rather than conspiracy theories and white supremacist dog whistles, they wouldn’t have to lie and cheat to win. It’s an affront to our democracy and I for one, am sick of it.

Marion Rogers

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Broadway expanded

The Broadway expansion between Euclid and Country Club (known as the Sunshine Mile) has been in the works for over a year to expand the street…

Local-issues

Letter: Water

In Tucson, as our Colorado River water disappears, we are plowing the desert to build more tract homes and high rise apartments to suck the de…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News