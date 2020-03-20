Letter: Congratulations Mayor Romero

Congratulations Mayor Romero! I thought it would take you a little longer to destroy the economic climate in Tucson, but you have managed to do it in record time. Pima County has four confirmed cases of Covid-19, FOUR! Yet you chose to put thousands of people out of work in the bar and restaurant industry who most cannot go a day without a paycheck let alone 2 weeks or longer. There is not a coronavirus crisis in Tucson, only a mayoral crisis. When the crisis doesn't prove to be what you thought, you will likely take credit for your swift and decisive action for the result. Meanwhile who is going to pay all these workers now out of a job so they can pay their bills? I know, why don't we shut down the city offices and send the workers home without pay and use their salaries to pay the people you have put out of work. They don't deserve worker protection anymore than the workers you have displaced.
Tim Robertson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.