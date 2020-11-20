 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Congratulations to US
View Comments

Letter: Congratulations to US

Frightened by pre-election paranoia about street gun battles, legal shenanigans, voter suppression and the like, my husband and I volunteered to work as non-partisan poll workers with a group titled Election Protectors. Our job was to sit outside the 75 ft. limit, and make sure everything went smoothly. We were ready for anything--armed with our signs and purple t-shirts to solve every problem.

And then we got downright bored. People progressed in a relaxed, confident, and proud manner to cast their votes. No long lines, no guns, no arguments, no repression, no drama. Voters gave us friendly waves, and told us thanks. One woman offered to go get us coffee. Many gave us thumbs up. Some had children in tow. Other's took selfies, proud to post their patriotism on Democracy's Day to choose. My faith is restored. Love this country.

Cheryl Lockhart

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Stolen election

Arizona congressman Paul Gosar complained that, “Any claim Biden has won is illegitimate.” Congressman Andy Biggs said, “The Left is assiduous…

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News