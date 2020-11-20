Letter: Congratulations to US

Frightened by pre-election paranoia about street gun battles, legal shenanigans, voter suppression and the like, my husband and I volunteered to work as non-partisan poll workers with a group titled Election Protectors. Our job was to sit outside the 75 ft. limit, and make sure everything went smoothly. We were ready for anything--armed with our signs and purple t-shirts to solve every problem.
And then we got downright bored. People progressed in a relaxed, confident, and proud manner to cast their votes. No long lines, no guns, no arguments, no repression, no drama. Voters gave us friendly waves, and told us thanks. One woman offered to go get us coffee. Many gave us thumbs up. Some had children in tow. Other's took selfies, proud to post their patriotism on Democracy's Day to choose. My faith is restored. Love this country.
Cheryl Lockhart
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
