Letter: Congratulations Tucsonians
Letter: Congratulations Tucsonians

Like many of my fellow residents of Tucson during the quarantine times I have been doing much more hiking and walking, including the Catalina Park, Pusch Ridge, and Pima Canyon. Other than tracks, I have not seen one evidence of human presence in any hike although the parking lots are full and I frequently meet folks on the trails. The residents of Tucson and areas should feel very proud of themselves for respecting their environment in keeping all our outdoors so pristine. Pat yourselves on the back and continue keeping the trash in your pockets!

Lee Jacobson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

