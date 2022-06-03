 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Congratulations

Mary's Mission Development Center recognizes the achievement of young adults graduating from high school this year. The commitment and strength, both mental and physical, to complete high school will help you prepare for your future life endeavors.

We want to extend a special congratulation to two outstanding youth that spent their senior year as residents at MMDC and were able to graduate high school. The ability to navigate, manage, and better one's personal well-being and maintain and progress in one's education showed exceptional fortitude and progress that can significantly help successful living in today's society. Therefore, learning to manage and be successful in today's society, both in behavior and knowledge, is the primary focus of MMDC.

Mary's Mission is always willing to work with any volunteers who would like to be a positive influence in youth's lives.

Gary Peterson

Sierra Vista

