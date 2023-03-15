We have the advantage that the University of Arizona continues to attract and maintain such fine athletes in multiple sports. Thanks to all involved in reaching such a high standard. A special thanks to all the loyal fans that are fortunate enough to travel and attend so many out-of-town events. Your continued presence provides everyone with the strong and vocal support they receive from the loyal fans at home in Tucson.
Linnea Bass
Northeast side
