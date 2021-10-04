Letter: Congress Must Build Back Better for Kids

Today, 1 in 5 children in Arizona may face hunger. But Congressional action has significantly blunted hardship for many families.
Without action from Congress, policies that are helping feed kids will expire.
Congress must make the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program available nationwide. It helps get more food to kids in need when schools are out of session by helping parents buy groceries in the summer months.
Additionally, the enhanced Child Tax Credit is helping more families than ever before pay for food and other essential items. If Congress doesn’t extend the enhanced CTC, 27 million kids across the country, including 690,000 kids in Arizona, will lose out on this critical benefit.
Expanding a program called the Community Eligibility Provision would help make sure more kids have access to the healthy meals they need so they can focus on learning and not their empty stomachs.
Senators Sinema and Kelly: kids need your help. I urge you to prioritize these policies and programs in the Build Back Better plan.
Erica Olmstead, Field Manager for the No Kid Hungry Campaign
