Letter: Congressional elections

In the past three years we have paid house and senate members, minority and majority leaders and the speaker salaries amounting to over 280 million dollars. Over a quarter of a billion dollars.
In that time they have done nothing to address the country’s need for immigration, health care, infrastructure and gun control reforms.
According to POLITIFACT as of November 2019 this congress had passed 68 bills and resolutions while a divided congress under President Obama passed 300 bills and resolutions.
Regardless of the reason the fact is that this is unacceptable. We need to address this at the next elections for congress.
Maybe it’s time we review their retirement plan and other perks as well.
We need to place more importance on the people we elect to congress. Re-electing 95% of incumbents will not rectify the current inefficiency and non-productive behavior of our representatives.
Charles Nedrow
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.