Letter: Congressmen Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar
It is time for Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar to resign from Congress.

Law enforcement and Congress now have their personal texts and phone calls, as well as testimony by other coup conspirators, that show that they were working directly with White House staff and right-wing nationalist groups to falsely claim that there was voter fraud. They planned to illegally block the vote accreditation even though they knew Biden had won.

They criminally interfered with an election. They are traitors to the Constitution and our rights to vote for whom we want.

As an Arizona citizen and registered voter , I am embarrassed to have them in our congressional delegation. They need to resign now so they can prepare with their lawyers for possible criminal indictments.

John Higgins

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

