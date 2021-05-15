 Skip to main content
Letter: Connecting Dots on Climate Change
Letter: Connecting Dots on Climate Change

I've worked on climate change issues for thirty years. I realize intelligent people remain Republican. I understand “economic value” isn’t just a primary interest but THE measure for social and environmental values. What I don’t comprehend is how Republicans don't connect dots on inter-related issues; how valuing short-term economic gains overrides avoiding mid and long-term catastrophic losses.

Take this week’s headlines. First: historic shortage of water in the Colorado watershed. The undeniable cause: climate change. The other headline: Regulators reject clean-energy rules. Republicans wanted utilities “striving,” not achieving, 100 percent clean energy sources by 2050.

It’s good this was rejected; 2050 is too late anyway. In the Southwest, the climate change tipping point is here. Connect the dots!

Republicans, read the science on systems and feedback loops. Get to work cooperating on climate change! This is war, and if we don’t fight aggressively in the next decade, your economic values will be the least of your worries.

Nancy Jacques (Jakes)

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

