Letter: Conover Doing What She Promised
Letter: Conover Doing What She Promised

The Star has published several negative comments about the Pima County Attorney Laura Conover and her new six month old administration. The outgoing administration of Barbara LaWall's attempted to put a strangle hold from the beginning of the Conover administration and impeded the functionality of the office to the detriment of the citizens of Pima County.

It not surprising that there has been a exodus by La Wall loyalists given the changing reform direction of the office. This was expected. Replacements will be selected and the office will move on in better shape then it is today.

In a letter to the editor by David Berkman critical of the current administration, the Star fails to disclose that Berkman was part of the executive team of the outgoing LaWall administration and was involved in the decision to hogtie the Conover Administration in handling the difficult Louis Taylor case.

Laura Conover ran as a true reform candidate. These efforts will increase productivity and reduce unnecessary costs.

Jimmy Fein

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

