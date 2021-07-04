 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Conover is an agent of change
View Comments

Letter: Conover is an agent of change

  • Comments

The drama going on in the new Pima County Attorney’s office is a real-life example of the 1998 book, “Who Moved My Cheese?”--a parable about the inevitability of change and adaptation. It is true that Laura Conover, the new Pima County Attorney, is making the changes she promised to make during her campaign. Now that she is following through, the pushback she is receiving is as predictable as 100-degree days in June. What wasn’t expected: the degree of pettiness Conover is encountering from former staffers who are bewildered that their cheese has been moved.

Conover is an agent of change. After 24 years under the previous County Attorney, a significant overhaul was long overdue. Interestingly, the Star quotes Conover referring to her reforms not as “change” but rather as “growth” in a new direction. Her choice of words indicates to me that she is on the right track.

Alison Jones

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News