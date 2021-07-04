Letter: Conover is an agent of change

The drama going on in the new Pima County Attorney’s office is a real-life example of the 1998 book, “Who Moved My Cheese?”--a parable about the inevitability of change and adaptation. It is true that Laura Conover, the new Pima County Attorney, is making the changes she promised to make during her campaign. Now that she is following through, the pushback she is receiving is as predictable as 100-degree days in June. What wasn’t expected: the degree of pettiness Conover is encountering from former staffers who are bewildered that their cheese has been moved.
Conover is an agent of change. After 24 years under the previous County Attorney, a significant overhaul was long overdue. Interestingly, the Star quotes Conover referring to her reforms not as “change” but rather as “growth” in a new direction. Her choice of words indicates to me that she is on the right track.
Alison Jones
Midtown
