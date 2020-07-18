Letter: Conover is Not Qualified
The County Attorney is our lead prosecutor, managing an office of 70 experienced prosecutors. One candidate seeking this office, Laura Conover, is totally unqualified.

She has never prosecuted a single case, not one.

Nor has she ever managed a law office. She is a solo practitioner working in a private law office of just one attorney - herself.

In an effort to mislead voters into thinking she may be qualified, Conover claims to be “manager” of 400 attorneys who have contracts to represent criminal defendants in federal court. But, contrary to the deceptive impression she seeks to convey, Conover has no involvement in the legal work those independent private attorneys perform. Her role is merely that of contract administrator, handling the financial arrangements through which they get paid.

Her claim of qualification to be County Attorney, while lacking any prosecution experience and lacking any real management experience is absurd.

We have seen the danger of electing woefully unqualified leaders. Let’s not make that mistake in the County Attorney race.

Amelia Craig Cramer

Downtown

