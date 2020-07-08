Letter: Conover represents change
View Comments

Letter: Conover represents change

In its endorsement of Jonathan Mosher for Pima County Attorney, the Arizona Daily Star says that “he is preaching change from a department he has been part of and integral to for more than a decade.”

Laura Conover is the only candidate in the race who is not part of a prosecutorial system that all three candidates say needs reforming.

We live in a state that outpaces the nation in its rate of incarceration. The population of our jails and prisons is disproportionally Black, Hispanic and Native American.

Conover promised long before our current awakening to examine Pima County’s role in that systemic racism and change the policies that have enabled injustice.

We often lament that elections don’t provide an opportunity for change because all of the candidates represent the status quo.

That is not the case with what is quite possibly the most important vote you will cast this year.

I’m voting for Laura Conover.

Tom Beal

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News