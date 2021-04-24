 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: "Conover seeks delay in Atwood execution"
View Comments

Letter: "Conover seeks delay in Atwood execution"

  • Comments

Re: the April 22 article "Conover seeks delay in Atwood execution.'

I'm glad to see more community discussion of Arizona's death penalty. That antiquated device just doesn't work. Killing very old men is proving hard to do. Truth is the state just doesn't want to pay the medical bills of men who are dying anyway. The death penalty has never been about heinous cases. It never was, since that definition has changed over time anyway. It is about killing, plain and simple. The Ten Commandments are very specific about that -- just four words -- "thou shalt not kill." No exceptions listed.

Arizona needs to rid itself of the notion of killing as justice. Killing is never justice. Revenge is never justice. Why keep dragging the families of victims back into court decade after decade? And the death penalty costs more than prison -- by far.

Right now, the Arizona Attorney General is using this device to look "strong" on crime so he can run for higher office.

John Yoakum

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News