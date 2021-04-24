Letter: "Conover seeks delay in Atwood execution"

Re: the April 22 article "Conover seeks delay in Atwood execution.'
I'm glad to see more community discussion of Arizona's death penalty. That antiquated device just doesn't work. Killing very old men is proving hard to do. Truth is the state just doesn't want to pay the medical bills of men who are dying anyway. The death penalty has never been about heinous cases. It never was, since that definition has changed over time anyway. It is about killing, plain and simple. The Ten Commandments are very specific about that -- just four words -- "thou shalt not kill." No exceptions listed.
Arizona needs to rid itself of the notion of killing as justice. Killing is never justice. Revenge is never justice. Why keep dragging the families of victims back into court decade after decade? And the death penalty costs more than prison -- by far.
Right now, the Arizona Attorney General is using this device to look "strong" on crime so he can run for higher office.
John Yoakum
Downtown
