Letter: Conover, the rest of the story ?

In the Star’s article , “Ex-deputy blasts Conover” Laura Conover did not dispute one word ofTamera Mulembo’s scathing indictment of Conover’s management and leadership style. Mulembo’s complaints are consistent with the fact that the entire leadership team Conover assembled when she was elected has quit. Perhaps that tells it all. Conover’s claim that the non- disparagement agreement with Mulembo was not unusual and was commonplace is also problematic. I have a copy of that agreement and it allows Mulembo to stay at home for over 2 months with a salary of over 10,000 a month before she is required to resign.and her only real obligation is she agrees not to say anything bad about Conover. The agreement was not commonplace; it was extraordinary. Conover’s comments, the article, and the agreement with Mulembo should be troubling to the people of Pima County .