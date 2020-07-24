Letter: Conover will address serious issues
Letter: Conover will address serious issues

In the 45 years I have lived in Tucson, I have worked closely with those most likely to be victims of fraud. Serving on the Pima Council on Aging and the Governor’s’ Council on Aging, made me aware of how vulnerable our elderly population can be to perpetrators of scam and fraud. The reinstatement of the Financial Crimes Unit proposed by Laura Conover would go a long way in addressing this vital issue.

I became aware of a second major issue when serving as a pastoral counselor at the State Women’s Prison in Tucson. I saw firsthand what a tragic mistake it is to put people behind bars for problems with addiction rather than getting the treatment they need. Conover’s commitment to ending the use of jails for those who are mentally ill and/or suffering from addiction is the right plan to confront this concern.

Laura Conover, as Pima County Attorney, will address these vital issues that plague Tucson.

Robin Klaehn Quilliam, RN, BSc, CNA

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

