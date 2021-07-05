 Skip to main content
Letter: Conservatism intrusions and failures
Letter: Conservatism intrusions and failures

Which group are fond of the " Get Government off Our Backs" phrase? Is it the same group which climbs on our backs in every way they can dream up? Now the Arizona legislature wants schools to teach about the evils of communism and socialism. Are they also going to mandate teaching the evils of conservative politics and economics. No one legislates behavior and thinking as do conservatives. Every recession this country has faced has been due to conservative governance, and lack thereof. Slavery, and legislation against ethnic peoples, including Irish as well as Chinese, exists because of conservative economics and hates. People starve, die from disparate health care, before, during, and after the pandemic, are homeless, lack fair opportunities for employment, education, and housing, freedom from guns, effective separation of church and state, freedom from giveaways to the rich......all because conservatives prefer control over, rather than concern for, humanity.

Charles Larson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

