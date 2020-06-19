Letter: Conservative letters are paradoxical
Letter: Conservative letters are paradoxical

Re: the June 12 letter "Conservative letters rarely seen in Star.”

For perhaps the fifth or sixth time in the previous year, the Star has printed a letter from a conservative writer alleging that the editorial page does not print conservative letters. I wonder, then, how it is simultaneously possible that the Star does not publish letters from conservative writers and that letters decrying the supposed lack of conservative voices continue to be published? This aside, if the writers who continue to insist that the paper is unfairly biased do not enjoy reading it, they should feel free to stop subscribing and instead read a more ‘conservative’ paper like the Republic – or start their own. Please, either stop reading or stop complaining.

Gene Zagona

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

