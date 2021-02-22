Letter: Conserving Arizona's lands and waters

Conservation of Arizona's lands and waters is critical for many reasons. First, the climate crisis is a serious threat to all life on earth, and land and water conservation at local and regional levels is one essential way to address this threat collectively. Arizona’s lands provide critical habitat for numerous, diverse species of wildlife and flora, some of which are found nowhere else on earth. Land conservation is necessary to protect and sustain our watersheds which support all life in Arizona. Our lands are sacred to Arizona's indigenous populations who have inhabited the region for thousands of years. Conservation of these lands helps to preserve our cultural heritage. Finally, Arizona is stunningly beautiful, offering spectacular panoramas enjoyed by residents and visitors alike for outdoor recreation, artistic expression, and contemplation. For these reasons, I ask that Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly support the Biden Administration's 30X30 conservation plan to protect 30% of Arizona's land and water resources by 2030.
Maura Mack
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.