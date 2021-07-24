 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Consider Kevin Dahl
View Comments

Letter: Consider Kevin Dahl

  • Comments

Earlier this year I had run out of options to remove a mattress that was illegally dumped at the end of my street. I had called Ward 3 and Environmental Services but because there was no address visible that identified the apartment complex, I was unable to get help. A friend of mine suggested I call Kevin. Kevin got in touch with me and in a few days, the mattress had disappeared. If this is the length he will go to help clean up a street in Ward 3, what he might be able to accomplish on the City Council? That is why I am voting for Kevin Dahl.

Marcy Tigerman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News