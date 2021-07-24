Letter: Consider Kevin Dahl

Earlier this year I had run out of options to remove a mattress that was illegally dumped at the end of my street. I had called Ward 3 and Environmental Services but because there was no address visible that identified the apartment complex, I was unable to get help. A friend of mine suggested I call Kevin. Kevin got in touch with me and in a few days, the mattress had disappeared. If this is the length he will go to help clean up a street in Ward 3, what he might be able to accomplish on the City Council? That is why I am voting for Kevin Dahl.
Marcy Tigerman
Midtown
