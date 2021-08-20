Letter: Consider Minority Communities in Redistricting

Our Independent Redistricting Commission is called upon to consider many "items" in drawing lines dividing up the state's congressional and legislative districts. They are called on to reject partisan influences, seek equitable division of population, hopefully be able to produce maps accurately reflecting communities of interests.
We must call on the commission to provide for equitable representation for minority communities and consider differing social and political views in newly drawn lines.
Fair maps that truly detail the diversity of the people Arizona. Play upon the strengths in our diversity in drawing political lines marking our voting communities, districts.
Our representation in government falls upon the decision of five appointed commission members and their finished maps.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
