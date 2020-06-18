Letter: Considered Sale of Agriculture Center Lands More UofA Hubris

Along with many Tucsonans, I strongly object to a considered sale to developers of the Campus Agriculture Center lands to offset the university’s grandiose overspending. It is a crown jewel for Tucson as a designated land grant with awards for education and research.
The University of Arizona has indulged in lavish spending and taxpayer-draining excessive development for years. The luxurious palatial remodeling of the president’s office, debacle of previous president Ann Hart’s exorbitant contract to a recent 14 million no-bid consultant (with secret “proprietary” results) and a non-transparent contract with PR firm for current president Dr. Robbins media appearances.
UofA should have leadership with established ties to Tucson and does not treat our community’s prized assets as though on a Monopoly game board. Leadership that understands Tucson’s character, Campus Agriculture Center’s important history and realizes the days of institutional excess that has produced a generation of student debt slaves are over.
Candace Charvoz Frank
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!