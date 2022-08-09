Letter: Consignment stores

Re: the July 28 article "Time to get thrifty."
I really appreciated your article in the July 28, 2022 edition regarding Thrift stores. There were many that I did not know about. I would love another similar article regarding consignment shops since so many have gone out of business because of the pandemic, especially in the northwest. Many people have items that they would like to consign rather than donate. I think you would be doing a great service to the community to research consignment stores.
Judy Krausser
Oro Valley
