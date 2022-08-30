 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Constable Deborah Martinez

There are some people that you only meet once but leave a lasting impression. As a member of the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson I was honored to serve as moderator for a Constable Forum. These forums act as a live interview for candidates for constable positions. Ms. Martinez really stood out. She came with an understanding of the trauma of eviction and with sources and solutions that could be shared by constables at the time of eviction. She did not get the position as there was a more qualified candidate but the fact that she was appointed when the next opening came shows how impressive she was.

Why was the firearm not removed the first time the monster threatened someone with it? On behalf of all our constables I for one will continue to fight to assure guns are not so readily available.

My heart hurts for her family and for all of us that this very special person will no longer be among us.

Dee Maitland

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

