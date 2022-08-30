Letter: Constable Deborah Martinez

There are some people that you only meet once but leave a lasting impression. As a member of the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson I was honored to serve as moderator for a Constable Forum. These forums act as a live interview for candidates for constable positions. Ms. Martinez really stood out. She came with an understanding of the trauma of eviction and with sources and solutions that could be shared by constables at the time of eviction. She did not get the position as there was a more qualified candidate but the fact that she was appointed when the next opening came shows how impressive she was.