Letter: Constituent comment

Mr. Finchem,
I did not vote to re elect you, but I am still one of your constituents. I have moved on and accept that you are my representative. You should move on as well, get over your 15 minutes of fame, and get back to the serious business of representing your District and dealing with the many serious issues facing our State. I’ll ask you the same questions I would have asked your opponent had the vote gone the other way. How will you represent every constituent, not just those who voted for you? How will you solicit input from us and how will you communicate with all of us? I’ve lived in Arizona nearly 70 years and I expect a lot more from our State government. I’m waiting on your answers.
DeeAnn Barber
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!