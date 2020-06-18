Letter: CONSTRUCTION, DEVELOPMENT & ORO VALLEY TOWN COUNCIL ELECTION

Contributions made by local business and individuals is typical in American democracy and allows a means to support candidates whose views align with their interests and that is entirely appropriate. As long as campaign contributions are made legally, and the elected officials act within the law, there is nothing dishonest about the process.
The contributions in question in Oro Valley will be from developers, contractors and material suppliers, the nucleus of our local construction industry, and the engine of growth.
The housing industry stands poised to lead the economic rebound once social distancing and other virus mitigation efforts show success in containing the coronavirus pandemic. A recent report by the National Home Builders Association stated that the one-year economic impact of building 100 single-family homes with an average price of $378,000 is astronomical. Those 100 homes generate an estimated $28.7 million in local income, $3.6 million in revenue for the government, and 394 jobs for the local community. Again, Construction is the engine of growth!
James Prunty
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!