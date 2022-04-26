 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Consulting is Common

To those of you who believe Huckelberry’s term as a consultant was unfair to the taxpayer, I suggest you do some further research. Most state, city and county governments use consulting. This has been going on for decades and a government privatization model. The company receives a fee, the consultant receives a higher salary than the employee he/she is replacing, is provided with a vehicle, health insurance and a retirement plan. Many retirees return to work as consultants even after receiving Social Security, known as triple dippers. This model has been touted as

a cost benefit because in temporary situations, like a road construction project, it can complement the workforce when workload is great, and there is no need to employ someone long term and pay benefits. However, a good consultant usually remains employed with no lay-offs defeating the purpose of hiring a permanent employee. In my opinion, the taxpayer is not the winner.

Retired Consultant

Susan DeHart

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

