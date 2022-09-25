Letter: Content changes

It is very sad to see that the Star has fallen victim to the inevitable and slow demise of print editions. Like thousands of other newspapers, the advent of electronic content is the death knell of the read-it and then wrap-the-garbage-in-it papers.

I applaud you for trying to save the paper in these “trying” times. I really miss the cartoons and puzzles, but newsprint costs. Given that, perhaps you should rename your publication “The Los Angeles Times of Tucson.” It’s not a new concept. Southern California already has the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Jill Leach

Green Valley