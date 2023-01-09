Letter: Contested elections

Why is it that it is always the Republicans that are contesting the results of accurate and fair elections. Is it that they are so. egotistical, righteous, vain or just plain stupid that they can't accept the results. Here in Arizona, we have has Lake, Fincham, and Hamadah contest and sue over the results of the elections that they fairly lost. All suits being dismissed or rightly ruled as not valid. I suspect that all of the costs related to these suits are being taken out of their campaign funds. Is this even legal?