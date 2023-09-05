I just want to say how much I appreciate Stanley’s comments on “Confused’’. Sorry Stanley but it’s pretty much a lost cause. This is the same guy who thinks trump derangement syndrome is the opposite of wearing clown costumes made up of flag parts and face paint.

He once wrote about how his biggest fear for his granddaughters was transphobia. Nary a word about a drastic change in climate, making there future much more inhabitable. Never mind that our local economy and growth are contingent upon water or lack there of, just as long as nsaid granddaughters don’t have to swim with competitors who identify as trans.

Most of the other topics often discussed by the letter writer, generally deal with the same bla bla topics, and kicking down on those with less, as well as telling you who to be afraid of.

Glad you stood up to the ignorance, though it’s probably a waste of time.

Larry Robinson

North side