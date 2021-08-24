 Skip to main content
Letter: Contrasting Water Visions for Tucson
Letter: Contrasting Water Visions for Tucson

Re: the Aug. 22 article "County floats Sonoran seawater pipeline idea."

Today’s Arizona Daily Star’s headline article about a proposed Sonoran seawater pipeline contrasted alternative visions for how Tucson might address future Colorado River water shortages. One vision is that of a desalination project that would offer a new water supply courtesy of the Sea of Cortez. Another, as quoted in the article by Watershed Management Group’s Catlow Shipek, is a greater commitment to water conservation and re-use.

The latter deserves immediate attention, as it is within our control, is much more cost-effective, and can be realized now. That doesn’t mean desal shouldn’t be considered. As supervisors Bronson and Heinz note, it should assessed as part of a regional strategy involving local, state and federal entities working together to address future water shortages, where a project’s estimated costs and environmental impacts can be weighed against its potential benefits.

John Shepard

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

