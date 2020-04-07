Letter: Controlling the spread of Coronavirus

As a Tucson pediatrician, whose practice is largely based on prevention and whose brother recently tested positive for Covid-19, I am concerned that the health department and governor are downplaying the risks of community spread of the virus. With limited testing available, we cannot know how much of it is here. In fact, it is extremely likely it is more widespread than is realized, based on the experiences in Wuhan and northern Italy near the beginning of their outbreaks. It is said that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. In this situation, preventative measures must be taken weeks before the crisis actually appears. Data from Italy shows that delaying statewide quarantine for 1 day could increase mortality by 40%. So the time is now to prevent Arizona from mirroring the Italian experience. True leaders make difficult and unpopular decisions in times of crisis. Our governor should shut down all non-essential businesses statewide, issue stay at home orders everywhere, and save thousands of Arizona lives.
Jeff Couchman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
