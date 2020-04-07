Letter: Controlling the spread of Coronavirus
View Comments

Letter: Controlling the spread of Coronavirus

As a Tucson pediatrician, whose practice is largely based on prevention and whose brother recently tested positive for Covid-19, I am concerned that the health department and governor are downplaying the risks of community spread of the virus. With limited testing available, we cannot know how much of it is here. In fact, it is extremely likely it is more widespread than is realized, based on the experiences in Wuhan and northern Italy near the beginning of their outbreaks. It is said that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. In this situation, preventative measures must be taken weeks before the crisis actually appears. Data from Italy shows that delaying statewide quarantine for 1 day could increase mortality by 40%. So the time is now to prevent Arizona from mirroring the Italian experience. True leaders make difficult and unpopular decisions in times of crisis. Our governor should shut down all non-essential businesses statewide, issue stay at home orders everywhere, and save thousands of Arizona lives.

Jeff Couchman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Local-issues

Letter: Hoarders

In response to Governor Ducey deploying the National Guard to help stock shelves in grocery stores; Instead of stocking shelves, why not post …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News