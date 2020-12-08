 Skip to main content
Letter: controlling the spread of the corona virus
I am writing in response to letters criticizing the curfew’s ability to stop the covid 19 virus. The value of this curfew is to decrease the amount of time people can spend in bars. It would be better to close the bars, but our Republican governor ruling against local control leaves a curfew as the only option for the city of Tucson to try to decrease the spread of the virus and the illness and death it can cause.

I applaud the Yaqui tribe for voluntarily closing Casino del Sol in concern for the health of all Tucsonans. I challenge other venues and bars to close. Some jobs may be lost at least temporarily but many more jobs will be restored and children can get back to school when the virus is controlled.

Rosemary Bolza

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

