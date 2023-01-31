Letter: Controversial sportscaster, Bill Walton

Howard Cosell’s provocative style and refusal to conform made him a controversial sports broadcaster during his years on Monday Night Football.

Now there’s Bill Walton. Viewers either like or really dislike him. He can be – is – grating on one’s psyche. He makes the sports event all about Bill Walton. He should get his own TV travel show a la Rick Steves and/or his own late-night comedy show. He pontificates throughout a basketball game, and his pomposity and condescension (towards his colleague announcer) are mind-boggling.

When Walton is on, I turn off. A fickle fan after 40+ years of being a devoted one? Perhaps, but my serenity and blood pressure remain intact.

The Arizona Daily Star or ESPN or the UA Athletic Department should conduct a poll/survey. Would it make a difference in who announces a UA basketball Game? Probably not, but . . . .

And don’t get me started on the UA games that begin at 9:00 p.m.

Word count: 159

Camille Gannon

West side