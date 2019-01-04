Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."
State Rep. Mark Finchem introduced a House Bill that would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class. By doing so students would be denied the following opportunities:
1. Learn how to disagree without wanting to destroy those with a different point of view.
2. Become familiar with important, controversial issues such as universal health care, climate control, intervention in foreign affairs, and minority rights.
3. Appreciate the value of points of view that differ from your own.
4. Think critically and express your thoughts in clear, concise terms.
5. Read critically the sources you use to gain information.
6. Preparation for becoming a thinking, knowledgeable voting citizen.
Discussing controversial issues is a stimulating way of presenting subject matter to students
that captures and holds their interest and attention.
Obviously it is essential to handle controversial topics by presenting different points of view in an intellectually honest manner.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.