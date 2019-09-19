Re: the September 14 letter "Online tax payment's 'convenience fee' a joke."
I too agree with Mr. Bernie Bennett regarding the fee to process a payment at the treasurer for property taxes. What is also absurd is the dollar convenience fee for payment processing at justice courts. I mean why grouge the tax payer even more. Sadly, I was told that justice court employees are getting raises however that comes with a hiring freeze. Typical of pima county justice as well as the whole county, giving its people a raises while at the same time adding more stress to their lives
Jamie Rios
Downtown
