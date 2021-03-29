 Skip to main content
Letter: Conversion Therapy
Our Arizona Legislature has been working overtime lately. with many anti-voting laws that will attempt to eliminate our voices and now allowing conversion therapy?

Sen. Vince Leach, R-Tucson, you sir need to sit thru this conversion therapy yourself before you start submitting laws which you said you know nothing about . Being different from you does not make it a bad thing. All of you in our legislature need to get out of your offices and sit with the people who would be affected by your stupid laws. Shame on you for such draconian laws.

We are minutes away from losing our rights not only in Arizona but every other Republican lead state.

The next election is not far off. I truly hope each and every one of our Republican officeholders will be handily replaced by compassionate and thoughtful Democrats.

You make Arizona a laughing stock.

Joyce Harrison

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

